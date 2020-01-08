Luton school plans to open sister schools abroad as part of international expansion

A school in Leagrave has announced that it is planning to open three schools in Pakistan, Ghana and Morocco.

King's House School and Nursery, providing private education for boys and girls in Leagrave, plans to open three sister schools abroad, the first will be in Bani Gala, Islamabad.

The building for the school has been secured in Islamabad

The building has been secured and builders will shortly begin conversion work, it is scheduled to open in September 2020.

Andrew Cook, headmaster, said: "On several occasions in the past, we have been approached by potential partners and governmental agencies abroad with a view to establishing a King’s House School in their respective countries.

"We have now resolved to move forward on three, possibly four projects during the forthcoming decade.

"The other projects planned are in Morocco and Ghana. China is also a possibility, where discussions are due to open in a few months’ time.

"The King’s House international schools will follow the same approach and formula as we have successfully established here in the UK.

"The international expansion will, as the new schools get off their feet in the next few years, bring revenue into our UK school in Luton.

"This, in turn, will be of great assistance to us in aiding our plans to expand and introduce new facilities and educational provision."