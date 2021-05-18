Luton school pupil accepted into Mensa

A talented Luton school pupil is delighted to have been accepted into Mensa.

Laith Hussnain, eight, who attends Ramsey Manor Lower School is now part of the High IQ Society, which offers support and advice to gifted children.

To become a Mensan, candidates need to demonstrate that their IQ is in the top two per cent of the world's population, and as a member, Laith will have access to Mensa's networking opportunities and events, special interest groups and its monthly magazine.

Laith Hussain.

Proud mother and father, Diana Andrew and Konain Hussnain, told the Luton News: "Laith especially enjoys Maths at school and also does Kumon and abacus maths at the weekends.

"He loves playing Minecraft and enjoys making YouTube videos in his spare time; he even has his own channel!

"He was very keen to join Mensa after reading a news article about another child who joined Mensa. As he was too young to take the test we had to take to him to an independent assessor, where we find out his IQ is in the top two per cent.

"His family is extremely proud of him and all of his achievements."