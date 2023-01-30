Youngsters at a Luton infant school are inspired to explore and learn, says Ofsted.

Pupils at Someries Infant School and Early Childhood Education Centre are happy and love to learn said Ofsted inspector Jessie Linsley, who reported the school continues to be outstanding.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said: “Pupils in key stage 1 build well on this strong start, learning important knowledge and skills needed for future learning. They grow in confidence and want to learn even more. All pupils achieve highly. They are very well prepared for the next stage in their learning.

The school has received an outstanding Ofsted report

“Staff have high expectations for every pupil. The ‘my big voice’ sessions help pupils to discuss how to behave. Pupils learn how to make friends and be responsible for their actions. They support one another in the classroom and play kindly on the playground.

“Pupils are highly motivated and keen to learn. They show focus and interest in all the tasks they complete.

“Parents are very keen for their children to attend this school. This is due to the high levels of care that staff give to every pupil. Pupils enjoy coming to school and feel safe.”

Ms Linsley described the learning environment at the school as “exceptional”. She said: “All staff share the same high ambitions for what children can achieve. Leaders’ carefully constructed curriculum ensures that adults plan purposeful learning activities. Every learning opportunity captures children’s interest and inspires them. This helps children try hard consistently, even when they find things difficult. Staff develop children’s communication and language skills through carefully planned learning opportunities. Children are highly engaged and all, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), achieve very well across all areas of the curriculum.

“Reading has the highest priority. Teachers check regularly on pupils’ reading. They make sure that pupils get any help they need so that they keep up.

“Pupils with SEND access and benefit from the same well-planned curriculum that helps all pupils to achieve well. Staff are very knowledgeable about how to inspire pupils and support the learning of pupils with SEND.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

She also praised leaders for providing opportunities for children to flourish, providing a thoughtfully constructed personal development and diversity programme and encouraging youngsters’ hobbies.

“Leaders and staff have shared ideas and visions which are put into action every day and in every lesson. Governors understand the strengths of the school and have the same high ambitions for pupils’ outcomes,” the report states.

Headteacher, Michael Scott, said: “All children should have the opportunity to attend their local school, regardless of their needs’ and has ensured that inclusivity and accessibility for all are at the heart of the school’s ethos. The Ofsted report celebrated this effort and praised the provision and support in place for all pupils, including those with special education needs and/or disabilities, across all areas of the curriculum.”