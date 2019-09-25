Luton school wins gold award from the Woodland Trust

A school in Luton has won a gold award from the Woodland Trust for getting involved in green activities including tree planting and recycling.

Someries Infant School has planted over 100 new trees in their school grounds, visited Havering and Mountfitchet woodlands, reduced their carbon emissions by leading walk-to-school campaigns and recycling drives.

Someries Infant Green Tree School Gold Award PNL-190924-160613001

They have also introduced compost heaps in their allotment area and hosted superhero reduce, reuse and recycle drama workshops.

Alice Tame, Curriculum Development Leader for Science at Someries Infant School, said: “Our staff and children at Someries Infant School have worked to complete a range of activities in order to receive our Bronze, Silver and now the prestigious Gold Award.

“As a school we have visited local woodlands, held tree picnics and reduced our CO2 emissions; with the aim of educating our pupils about caring for the environment and preservation for their future.

“We would also like to thank our parents and carers for their support with our events, including our tree planting event held last year and our ongoing allotment project.

Someries Infant Green Tree School Gold award

“We are very proud of our children for all the work they have undertaken to receive this award, and will continue to show our dedication to creating a sustainable school environment for our children’s future.”

The Green Tree Schools initiative offers the opportunity to bring the great outdoors, wildlife and green issues into the classroom.

Karen Letten, Woodland Trust schools and communities engagement manager, added: “The scheme promotes a range of opportunities, each designed to stimulate a “The achievements of the school are recognised through an awards scheme in which they receive points for taking part in activities.

“As they reach milestones within the project they will receive bronze and silver certificates and then an attractive wooden plaque which acknowledges they’ve achieved the environmental accolade of a gold award.

“I hope Someries Infant School will now consider going for our next accolade, the prestigious platinum award.”

The Woodland Trust is dedicated to creating new woodland with help from communities and schools, and protecting and restoring ancient woodland for future generations to cherish.