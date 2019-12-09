Luton schools link up to promote community

Luton schools have been taking part in a linking project that pairs them with another school to celebrate diversity and promote community.

For the past ten years, Luton schools have been meeting up several times during the year with a different school, is it part of a nationwide programme run and supported by The Linking Network in Bradford, as well as celebrating diversity and promoting community, the programme encourages schools to explore identity and champion equality.

Pupils taking part in activities

Recently, two classes from Hillborough Junior School and St Margaret of Scotland Catholic Primary School met for their first visit at Stockwood Park Discovery Centre, they played games and took part in activities designed to help them feel more confident about working with new people.

One pupil from Hillborough Junior School said: "I loved making the carriages with the Quadro kits and working as a team. It helped me get to know the other school and see that we have lots in common."

Representatives from The Linking Network and The Pears Foundation travelled to see the link in Luton and were impressed by the welcoming nature of the children and their enthusiasm for the project.

Penny Whelan and Kathryn Field, School Linking Leads for Luton, said: "The Linking Network is so important for the pupils in our town as it encourages them to be confident members of society, appreciative of diversity and committed to equality.

"The children are given the opportunity to take part in fun activities that help them to learn about each other in a safe and exciting way whilst also discovering more about their own identity and place in a global community."

The Luton project is run by The Luton First Teaching School Alliance on behalf of Luton Borough Council and is also in partnership with The Culture Trust.