Luton scientist and community volunteer recognised in New Year Honours list

Two people from Luton have been recognised in the New Year Honours list for 2025.

Professor Linda Field, a scientist, has been awarded a CBE for her significant contribution to the field of entomology - the study of insects. Her work has been instrumental in understanding how insects become resistant to insecticides.

John Kingham, a governor at Luton Sixth College, was awarded a BEM for his dedication to his community through his professional and volunteer work. He served as director of Luton Cultural Services Trust and was involved in the formation of Hatter’s Heritage.

In total there were 12 Bedfordshire recipients, including an OBE to well-known actor Kevin Whately for services to drama and to charity.

​Bedfordshire Police’s Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst has been recognised with a King’s Police Medal (KPM).

The Chief, who lives in Bedfordshire with his wife and two children, recently marked 30 years of police service.

Mr Rodenhurst said: “It is an incredible honour to be recognised in His Majesty’s New Year’s Honours list.

“This King’s Police Medal is gratefully received on behalf of all of those in Bedfordshire and our collaborated units, who work exceptionally hard to fight crime and keep people safe.”

HM Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Susan Lousada, said: “This honours list recognises the wide range of talent, experience, and innovation we have within Bedfordshire. These awards also celebrate many individuals that have helped others by showing kindness and care across our county.

“I wish to congratulate all of the remarkable people that have been recognised by His Majesty”.

