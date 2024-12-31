Luton scientist and community volunteer recognised in New Year Honours list
Professor Linda Field, a scientist, has been awarded a CBE for her significant contribution to the field of entomology - the study of insects. Her work has been instrumental in understanding how insects become resistant to insecticides.
John Kingham, a governor at Luton Sixth College, was awarded a BEM for his dedication to his community through his professional and volunteer work. He served as director of Luton Cultural Services Trust and was involved in the formation of Hatter’s Heritage.
In total there were 12 Bedfordshire recipients, including an OBE to well-known actor Kevin Whately for services to drama and to charity.
Bedfordshire Police’s Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst has been recognised with a King’s Police Medal (KPM).
The Chief, who lives in Bedfordshire with his wife and two children, recently marked 30 years of police service.
Mr Rodenhurst said: “It is an incredible honour to be recognised in His Majesty’s New Year’s Honours list.
“This King’s Police Medal is gratefully received on behalf of all of those in Bedfordshire and our collaborated units, who work exceptionally hard to fight crime and keep people safe.”
HM Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Susan Lousada, said: “This honours list recognises the wide range of talent, experience, and innovation we have within Bedfordshire. These awards also celebrate many individuals that have helped others by showing kindness and care across our county.
“I wish to congratulate all of the remarkable people that have been recognised by His Majesty”.
It’s been a fantastic end to the year for one lucky man after he became a millionaire.
The mystery man – who we only know as Mr H from Bedfordshire – landed the £1,000,000 prize in the special EuroMillions Millionaire Maker draw on November 22 but the details have only just been released.
Mr H, who played via the National Lottery website, has become one of over nine million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.