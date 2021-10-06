Luton sets the challenge to walk your way to health

Luton Council is inviting staff from Luton-based businesses to take part in a virtual ‘Walk your way to wellness walking challenge’ from Monday, October 11 to Monday, November 8, with the aim of encouraging people to become more active, improve their wellbeing and stay connected with colleagues.

During the challenge you can walk anywhere – to the shops, around the park, and for as long or short a time as you like. You can even take part if you’re self-isolating as long as you have access to a treadmill or some outdoor space such as a garden.

To take part, you can form a virtual team of three or you can enter individually, as you compete against other teams or individuals in both Luton Council and other companies within the town.

Luton town hall

There are both group and individual prizes to be won including a recycled bike, vouchers from a range of high street retailers or Active Luton centre passes. There’s also a prize for best photo taken out on a walk.

Dr Carolyn Kus, the council's interim Corporate Director for Population Wellbeing, said: “The past 18 months have been challenging for everyone with less opportunities to be active, however with an easing of many of the Covid-19 restrictions, now is the perfect time to embed walking into your daily routines.

“Walking is free and can be done anywhere at any time and it’s good for you! It can help your heart to work more efficiently and improve your cardiovascular health as well as support long term health conditions. Even a 30-minute walk once a day can make a huge difference, and the more walking people do the greater their chances are of winning one of the great prizes on offer. Now is the perfect opportunity to create good habits as we return to the new normal.”

Anyone with a heart condition or health problems should speak with their GP first to learn how to safely build up their activity.