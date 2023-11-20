Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Luton vape shop and its director have been fined for possessing and selling illegal vapes.

Following an investigation by Luton Trading Standards, Vape Broski Limited of Dunstable Road in Luton and its director have been prosecuted for possessing and selling illegal vapes.

Simanto Bashar, aged 25 of Claremont Road, Luton,appeared at Luton Magistrates on November 14. He pleaded guilty to two sales of non-compliant vape pens and being in possession of 624 non-compliant vape pens plus a further 41 on another occasion when officers from trading standards visited his premises in February 2023. The non-compliant vape pens were seized .

Vape Broski of Dunstable Road in Luton

Mr Bashar and the company were fined £480 each with £192 victim surcharge and prosecution costs of £1,296, totalling £1,968 for Mr Bashar as director and £1,968 for the company. The total financial penalty amounts to £3,936.

Luton Trading Standards have launched a campaign to investigate and prosecute those who sell illegal vape pens and tobacco in Luton, seizing over 13,500 so far. Illegal vaping devices are more dangerous than their regulated counterparts as they contain chemicals that are banned in this country and are harmful to health. All disposable vape pens that exceed 600 puffs, containing 2ml of liquid and 2% nicotine content, are illegal. Vaping devices are regulated by the government to control the amount of nicotine available.

Cllr Maria Lovell, portfolio holder for Women, Equalities and Community Safety said, ‘’The sale of illicit tobacco, vape pens and shisha is often linked to wider organised criminal activity, so we have good reason to be vigilant. It is also putting people’s health at risk, which is particularly concerning as illicit vape pens and tobacco are often being sold to school children under 18, which is also illegal.

