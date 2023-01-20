A Luton shopkeeper has been fined after pleading guilty to selling illicit tobacco.

Mohammed Abdul Harim, 50 of Teesdale Road, Luton, appeared before Luton Magistrates on January 10 regarding the sale of illicit tobacco from Daaniya’s Variety Store on Bury Park Road.

Advertisement

In 2021, six test purchases of non-duty paid and counterfeit cigarettes were made at the store. On August 5, 2021, officers from Trading Standards found 908 packs of non-duty paid cigarettes, 19 packs of hand rolling tobacco and 358 niche tobacco products.

Some of the illicit tobacco

Further examination of the products showed some were counterfeit, whilst others were deemed unsafe as they would not self-extinguish if discarded.

A further four test purches were made after Mr Harim was interviewed under caution by Trading Standards.

Advertisement

Mr Harim pleaded guilty to all 15 charges against him. As director of Variety1 Store Limited, trading as Daaniya Variety Store, he was fined £80 alongside a victim surcharge of £95 and £620 in court costs. He received a 12 Month community order and is required to undertake 120 hours of unpaid work.

The company Variety1 Store Limited was fined £12,000.06 with further court costs of £1,350. The final total for fines issued was £14,145.06.

Advertisement

Councillor Maria Lovell, Portfolio Holder for Neighbourhood Services and Community Safety at Luton Council, said “Illicit tobacco is more dangerous than regulated tobacco. Its ingredients are unregulated and cigarettes do not extinguish in the same way as regulated products, increasing the risk of house fires. The sale of illicit tobacco is also often linked to wider organised criminal activity”.

“Not only does the sale of illicit tobacco evade tax and is unfair to honest traders, but its cheaper price may also encourage young people to start smoking and others to continue to smoke”.

Advertisement

Landlords, whose tenants are engaged in the sale of illicit tobacco, will also be advised and investigated by Trading Standards. The aim of such measures is to improve the standards of trading within Luton. Businesses can also face closure.