Luton siblings The Sheas are back with a brand new single

Talented Luton duo Joshua and Esther Shea are back with Talk To Me - just months after the launch of their debut single Summer.

The siblings, who recently moved to Luton from Jersey, started writing during lockdown.

Their latest single - an upbeat jazzy number with the feel good factor - features an iconic George Michael style saxophone solo.

The Sheas - Talk To Me cover

And according to Royal Northern College of Music student Esther, 20, there's a lot more like it on the way.

Actor and musician Joshua explains how they got started: "We were at home like everyone else with not much to do so we started playing music together.

"We're both pianists and I do some music production at home."

The versatile 19-year-old was a finalist and is now an ambassador for Song Academy - the leading international song-writing competition for eight to 18-year-olds.

He's best known for his part as the young Newt Scamander in Fantastic Beasts, the Crimes of Grindewald and hopes to combine his acting and music careers.

His first single, Your Picture on the Mantelpiece, has had more than 250,000 Spotify streams.

Esther, who graduated from Chetham's School of Music in 2019, says: "One of our influences is the Carpenters and obviously they were a brother and sister duo too.

"We like classic vintage music but we wanted to do something with a commercial edge."

Their mum, Liz Shea, is a singer-songwriter and has been a great source of inspiration and support.

Talk To Me tells the story of a young man who fancies a waitress and fantasises about their relationship, even though he never musters the courage to approach her.