Luton singer is through to Area Finals of Open Mic UK

A singer from Luton has made it through to the Area Finals of the Open Mic UK music competition.

Abi Beare, known as Abbey, from Leagrave, made it through the regional finals on Saturday, October 26, the 25-year-old impressed the judges with an original song at the Beck Theatre in Hayes.

Abbey

Ten acts have gone through to the Area Finals which will be at the White Eagle Club in Balham on Sunday, December 1.

She said: "It felt amazing to make it through the regional finals!

"I was so nervous throughout my performance and leading up to it and there was so much talent that I didn’t think I’d get through, I was really pleasantly surprised. My friends and family cheered so loud!

"The tension backstage was really high but the other contestants were so kind and it really helped me.

"There were so many of us performing that I don’t think there was time for judges comments but every now and again the host would ask them what they were looking for and judges are always looking for a strong performance, original songs or original versions of covers and eye contact. So I made sure I did all of them as best I could!"

Abbey sang Red Lights, the song that also got her through to the regional finals.

She added: "The song got me to the final of a previous competition so I knew I wanted to perform that one.

"For the next round, I’ll definitely sing an original but I’m not sure which one yet."

Open Mic UK 2019 is the biggest search for unsigned talent in the UK. Auditions are held all over the country every year in search for the UK's best singers, singer-songwriters, rappers and vocalists of all genres performing either covers or their own original material.

The competition is divided into age categories - Under 18 and 18 and over. All types of singers, vocal performers, groups and acoustic singer-songwriters are invited to enter.

Last year's competition included judges who work for the three major record labels - Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group and Universal Music Group alongside Judges who work as festival organisers and at BBC Introducing.