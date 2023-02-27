A love of Chaka Khan helped put a Luton woman into the TV spotlight.

Gail Windrass took part in ITV’s new series of Starstruck last week, with herself and two others performing as the Queen of Funk Chaka Khan.

The director and choir mistress of The Big Hat Factory choir, took part in three auditions before making it to the show, which is hosted by Olly Murs.

She performed in front of musical panel Adam Lambert, Beverly Knight, Jason Manford and Shania Twain.

"It was fantastic, absolutely brilliant,” she said. “The other members of the team are now my friends for life.

"It was good to come out of my comfort zone and that’s why I did it. It was to have a laugh and have a fantastic experience.”

But it’s not the first time Gail has taken to the screen. In 2013 she made it to the semi finals of Britain’s Got Talent.

Gail on stage last week

The 47-year-old said: “I’m a flying by the seat of my pants kind of guy, Anything that involves music I’m down for,”

After working with Luton Gospel Choir she set up the Big Hat Factory community choir six years ago.

"It’s going really really well,” she said. “Anyone who lives in and around Luton can get involved, there are no auditions it’s just about getting involved in singing and making friends. Every single voice, every single person is welcome to come and join.”

The music performed runs from pop, hip hop, Motown through to songs from the war, musicals, and music from the 60s-90s.

The Big Hat Factory choir

The Whats App group for the choir now boasts around 50 members with 35 people attending most sessions.

"But there is always space for more,” said Gail. “Just turn up. Just come and give it a go and have a great time and make great friends.”

The choir’s last public performance was at Wardown House at Christmas.

To find out more about the choir, which meets every Wednesday evening during term time at the Hat Factory in Bute Street, go to the website.

