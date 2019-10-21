Luton singer ready for head-to-head battle in Open Mic UK regional finals

A singer from Luton is preparing to go head-to-head with some of the best talent in the region at the next round of the Open Mic UK music competition.

Abi Beare, known as Abbey, from Leagrave, will be performing at Beck Theatre in Hayes on Saturday, October 26, hoping to make it through to the grand final at The O2 in London. She will take part in a live head-to-head battle, performing in front of hundreds of audience members and a music industry judging panel.

Abbey is through to the regional finals

The 25-year-old performed an original song that she wrote to get through to the regional finals.

She said: "I sang an original, I have been writing my own songs since high school, the genre of my music is an acoustic sound but I do love R&B and pop, and I think that comes through in my music.

"I'm proud of my roots and where I am from. It has certainly impacted my songwriting over the years and I'm a big believer of being proud of who you truly are and being an honest version of yourself.

"Growing up, I always loved music and singing. I got my first guitar around the same time I started at Icknield High School but I lacked a lot of confidence when I was younger and didn't even take music as a subject in high school.

"As I got into my later teenage years it became my main focus and passion, which brings me to today."

Open Mic UK 2019 is the biggest search for unsigned talent in the UK.

Auditions are held all over the country every year in search for the UK's best singers, singer-songwriters, rappers and vocalists of all genres performing either covers or their own original material.

Acts who have competed in the competitions on their way to being signed to major record labels include Lucy Spraggan, Luke Friend, Karen Hardy, Jacob Banks, Union J's Jaymi Hensley and The Voice 2019 winner Molly Hocking.

The competition is divided into age categories - Under 18 and 18 and over. All types of singers, vocal performers, groups and acoustic singer-songwriters are invited to enter.

Last year's competition included judges who work for the three major record labels - Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group and Universal Music Group alongside Judges who work as festival organisers and at BBC Introducing.