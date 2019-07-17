Luton singer releases debut album

A singer-songwriter from Luton wants the music from her debut album to help others.

Rachel Early, known on stage as Rivers, has been singing and writing songs from a young age and she has recently released her debut album.

Rachel Early

She said: "I have been singing since I was little and I got involved with local drama classes and it went on from there. I also wrote poetry and songs on the keyboard. I have done gigging and been part of some bands.

"My music is probably pop/soul, but it has also been described as Indie.

"I hope my music can help people, my music comes from my personal life and what I have been through, I hope it can help others.

The singer/songwriter is preparing to perform at The Bedford Park festival The Proms on Sunday, July 28.

Rachel Early

She said: "I am really looking forward to the two events but I am also really nervous, I will do some covers but there will also be some of my own songs too.

"It's hard to choose my favourite from the album, I do really like the first song on there, my little baby.

"In the future I will continue to do gigging and write songs, I am already writing for a second album."

To download her music visit: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/my-little-baby/1370854310.

> For more about Rachel visit: www.facebook.com/Rachelearlymusic/.