Luton singer shines at Open Mic UK

A singer from Luton has made it through to the regional finals of the Open Mic UK music competition.

Abbey Beare, from Leagrave, will be performing at the next stage on Saturday, October 26, hoping to make it through to the grand final at The O2 in London.

The 25-year-old performed an original song that she wrote to get through to the regional finals.

She said: "I sang an original, I have been writing my own songs since high school, the genre of my music is an acoustic sound but I do love R&B and pop, and I think that comes through in my music.

"I'm proud of my roots and where I am from. It has certainly impacted my songwriting over the years and I'm a big believer of being proud of who you truly are and being an honest version of yourself.

"Growing up, I always loved music and singing. I got my first guitar around the same time I started at Icknield High School but I lacked a lot of confidence when I was younger and didn't even take music as a subject in high school.

"As I got into my later teenage years it became my main focus and passion, which brings me to today."

In five years time Abbey hopes that she will be able to share her music with more people.

She said: "I want people to enjoy my music. Reaching the regional final is one of my biggest achievements.

"Earlier this year, I made it to the final of Archer Street's Got Talent, but before the final I lost my voice and was unable to sing.

"I think not being able to perform in that final has pushed me on to compete in other competitions like Open Mic UK."

Open Mic UK 2019 is the biggest search for unsigned talent in the UK.

Auditions are held all over the country every year in search for the UK's best singers, singer-songwriters, rappers and vocalists of all genres performing either covers or their own original material.

Acts who have competed in the competitions on their way to being signed to major record labels include Lucy Spraggan, Luke Friend, Karen Hardy, Jacob Banks, Union J's Jaymi Hensley and The Voice 2019 winner Molly Hocking.

Abbey will now take part in a live head-to-head battle alongside the best talent in the region, performing in front of hundreds of audience members and a music industry judging panel in their bid to win a place at the National Grand Final.

Events Coordinator and Head of Future Music Chris Grayston said: "Every year that we hold this competition the bar is raised and the quality gets higher and higher.

"For promising singers, singer-songwriters, rappers and vocalists, Open Mic UK provides a real opportunity to open the door to a music career by showcasing their talent to music industry professionals and audiences across the country."

The competition is divided into age categories - Under 18 and 18 and over. All types of singers, vocal performers, groups and acoustic singer-songwriters are invited to enter.

Last year's competition included judges who work for the three major record labels - Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group and Universal Music Group alongside Judges who work as festival organisers and at BBC Introducing.