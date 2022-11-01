Winnie on TV on Saturday

A Luton singer claimed the top prize in Saturday’s BBC programme I Can See Your Voice.

Winnie took part in the new series, hosted by Paddy McGuinness who is joined by celebrity investigators, Jimmy Carr, Alison Hammond and Amanda Holden. Winnie was the last singer standing and performed hit song Wish You with Becky Hill, resulting in a comedy collaboration.

The episode, which aired on Saturday night, saw a mystery singer line-up which included a psychologist, a tour guide and a theatre manager, who are each investigated as the players try to tell the difference between good and bad singers. With £10,000 on the line, the players are left with one good singer and one bad singer.

Winnie from Luton reached the interrogation round and after a series of questions, she continued into the final duet, resulting in a comedy collaboration and winning the £10,000 prize.

Winnie did sing in her Church choir, but at the back.

This second series of I Can See Your Voice featured bigger performances and surprises, including each episode opening with an unmissable lip sync from Paddy. There's also a brand-new round, 'Home Truths', in which players get the opportunity to snoop around the mystery singers' homes. Each week, a guest music artist will join the celebrity investigators with the line-up including singing legend Lulu, Steps’ Claire Richards, Spandau Ballet’s Tony Hadley, The X Factor winner and West End star Alexandra Burke, Erasure’s Andy Bell, BRIT award-winner Becky Hill, Blue’s Simon Webbe and West End and TV star Layton Williams.