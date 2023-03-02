Luton Sixth Form College principal and chief executive has been appointed as the new chair of Level Trust

Altaf Hussain replaces Francis Steer, who was one of the founders of Level Trust.

“We are delighted that Altaf has agreed to accept the post of chair. In his role as a trustee, he has demonstrated dedication and commitment to everything Level Trust stands for,” said the charity’s chief executive Jennie White.

Jennie White, chief executive of Level Trust, with Altaf.

“I know that Altaf’s vast experience in working with children and parents is going to serve him well in this role for the charity. I look forward to working with Altaf as we begin this exciting new phase for Level Trust.”

Jennie added: “I would also like to take this opportunity to express our deepest appreciation to Francis. His leadership and guidance has been invaluable in taking Level Trust to where it is. We all wish him all the best for the future.”

The charity works with children and their families in the town through its Uniform Exchange, providing them with items of school clothing, winter coats, shoes and learning resources.

It also provides school holiday enrichment programmes to children through its SMASH scheme and works with its partners to provide digital devices to local schoolchildren as part of its drive to combat digital exclusion in Luton.

“I am delighted to have been appointed as the new chair of Level Trust,” added Altaf. “Level Trust has for many years supported those experiencing difficulties, either through its Uniform Exchange, its SMASH holiday provision, or one of its other projects aimed at supporting those in need.

“We know that with many families enduring difficulties as result of the cost-of-living crisis, there are many more being pushed into poverty every day.

“I am very much looking forward to working alongside Jennie, as well as the staff and volunteers, as we continue provide support to the vulnerable in our town.”

The Uniform Exchange is free to use for families. It is based in The Mall and has for many years supported those struggling with the cost of school uniform.