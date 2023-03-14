News you can trust since 1891
Luton Sixth Form College trends on TikTok as it celebrates diversity with culture day

Money raised at the event was donated to the foodbank

By Natalie Cummings
Published 14th Mar 2023, 13:02 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 13:02 GMT

A college in Luton celebrated its diverse community of pupils and staff with a dedicated culture day that went viral on TikTok.

Luton Sixth Form College encouraged pupils and staff to dress in their cultural clothing, bring in food, and take part in activities.

The student council spent months preparing and planning the event – which took place on Friday (March 10) – from the marketing and communications, to cultural foods they wanted to sell on the day.

All funds raised from the day were donated to the Luton Foodbank.

Events included food stalls, photobooths, and prizes for the best dressed students. A student also offered to play the dhol on the day. The event got hundreds of thousands of views on Tiktok as the college began to trend on the social media site.

A sixth form spokesman said: “We are bursting with pride after our culture day. Our cultural celebrations are all about our values of respect and open mindedness for other cultures. It was wonderful to see our college community embrace our differences, as well as our common interests to help unite and educate each other. A huge congratulations to our student council for pulling off an outstanding event – each year the event keeps building momentum and clearly our students have an appetite for it.”

The Sixth Form event was trending on Tiktok

