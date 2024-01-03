The 68-year-old has slimmed herself and her chances of getting diabetes

Looking for some inspiration to get up off the sofa after all the Christmas and New Year’s festivities? Pamela Attwell from Luton is starting 2024 with a new lease of life after transforming her health and dropping nearly seven stone.

The 68-year-old joined Slimming World after finding out she was prediabetic. Every week she committed to going to the sessions in Wigmore, and looks almost unrecognisable after shedding the pounds. With support and tips from her group, she now weighs 12 stone and has gone from a BMI of 44.3 down to 28 after years of yo-yo diets.

Healthy habits and lifestyle changes have fuelled Pamela on her weight loss journey. She said: “Breakfast used to be white toast with butter and peanut butter, occasionally a fry up with fried bread. Now it’s two boiled eggs with two wholemeal 400g loaf slices with Flora Light or Slimming World's famous overnight oats with a chopped apple and blueberries.

Pamela looks unrecognisable in these pictures before and after her weight loss. Picture: Slimming World

"Lunch was white bread, butter, cheese, and pickle or bacon. I always had crisps and a sandwich religiously, with chocolates and biscuits in the day. Now it’s salad with ham or chicken or sardines in tomato sauce or jacket potatoes or leftovers from dinner, saving money and losing pounds on the scales.“Dinner had always been healthy but I would always put butter on the potatoes – now I don’t, and I certainly have more vegetables. We always have a cake tin which I would tuck in to, but now my treat is a peanut butter Hifi bar.”

She said that with help from Slimming World, unlearning old habits has changed her life. She added: “It is great to have such a friendly supportive group where she has made long term friends who understand that weight loss is for life, not just a quick fix.”