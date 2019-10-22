Luton social worker in the running for national award

A social worker for Luton Council has been shortlisted for a prestigious award in recognition of his outstanding work in supporting adults in need of support.

Ebenezer Arhin has been selected as a finalist for Newly Qualified Social Worker of the Year in the annual Social Worker of the Year Awards.

Ebenezer Arhin

The awards are organised by The Social Work Awards charity, which aims to improve public awareness and understanding of social work by showing the positive impact of social workers in the wide range of roles they undertake.

Ebenezer is one of six finalists in the Newly Qualified Adult Social Worker of the Year category and the winners from each category will compete against each other to be named the ‘Overall Social Worker of the Year 2019’.

The Newly Qualified Adult Social Worker of the Year is sponsored by the British Association of Social Workers (BASW) and Maris Stratulis, National Director for BASW England, said: “This award recognises an individual who is just beginning their journey as a qualified social worker, but has already shown impressive potential.

"Congratulations to all those shortlisted; to have made such a difference to so many lives in the first year of practice is an admirable achievement.”

He will find out if he has won at a national awards ceremony in London on Friday, November 29.

He said: “Being a social worker has taught me how to really listen and understand some of the issues facing adults in need of support. It has allowed me to give them a voice and to ensure they know their rights.

"I thoroughly enjoy my work and do everything I can to turn any challenges into positives. I’m over the moon to be short listed for this award and for being recognised for the work I am doing.”

Cllr Hazel Simmons MBE, Leader of Luton Council said: “We know social work can be very challenging but also hugely rewarding. Our social workers do a tremendous job, so it’s fantastic to see that one of our newly qualified social worker who is already making a positive impact being recognised in this manner. I wish him the very best of luck.”

For more information about the awards, visit www.socialworkawards.com.