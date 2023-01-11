Olivia Lynn

Luton’s chart-topping country singer is turning heartbreak into another smash hit.

I Saw Red is the latest release by Olivia Lynn and is out on Friday. Written by Olivia, the song portrays a breakup after a cheating affair.

Olivia said: "I know when someone cheats on you, people will always say, 'remember you are not to blame, accept that things are going to suck for a while, it's ok to cry and always put your feelings first and try to keep calm'.

“But, come on guys, we all know the first thing you wanna do is scream and shout, cry a lot and, as for trying to keep your cool...We all see red!

“There are so many great women writers that have inspired me throughout my 'Road To Nashville', which is still my biggest dream. Not that the guys don't inspire too, of course they do, but I am a 'Vote For Women' girl!

“I wrote this track on the back of a breakup – if you can't tell! And I am super pleased with the song. It actually kicked my sadness into touch, and I am looking forward to seeing if I can hit the top of the country charts again, maybe take a step into the pop charts too. Most of all I just wanna start 2023 with a bang!"

The 17-year-old started her Country journey over a year ago, when her first release Modern Girl hit No1 in the iTunes Country Charts.

The former Stopsley High School pupil grew up with a love of Dolly Parton. "My nana and I used to sing along to her songs," she recalls. "And my mum has always encouraged me."

She has been entering competitions ever since she can remember: "I did Luton's Got Talent and came second, which led to a performance at Luton Mela. I also took part in The Voice Kids UK and won a Luton Mall modelling competition."

