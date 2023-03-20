Luton South MP meets Rail Minister to discuss the state of Luton train station
Luton South MP Rachel Hopkins has been campaigning for better access
Luton South MP Rachel Hopkins met with Rail Minister Hew Merriman today (Monday) to discuss the state of Luton train station.
Ms Hopkins has been campaigning for improvements and better access for everyone at the station.
After the meeting the MP said on social media: “Today, I welcomed @HuwMerriman, Rail Minister, to see Luton train station for himself.
“He saw the lack of step free access to platforms and leaking roofs.
“However, I am pleased he confirmed Access for All works to install lifts to each platform will be going ahead this year.”
The Access for All programme was launched in 2006 to address the issues faced by disabled passengers and passengers facing mobility restraints (such as heavy luggage or pushchairs) when using railway stations in Great Britain.
The funding is used to create an obstacle free, accessible route from the station entrance to the platform. This generally includes providing lifts or ramps, as well as associated works and refurbishment along the route.