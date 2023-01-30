A Luton school is continuing to provide outstanding care for its pupils according to an Ofsted inspection.

Woodlands Secondary School, which caters for children with complex needs, is described as a happy and welcoming school.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ofsted inspector Kathryn Douglas said in the report: “Pupils feel safe and well cared for. Pupils benefit from the broad and rich curriculum that is well suited to their individual needs and aspirations. Pupils gain the knowledge and skills that prepare them well for adulthood.

Woodlands Secondary School

They learn to be confident in social situations and in the routines of daily life. They learn to communicate effectively.

"Pupils are friendly and polite. They say that staff help them to resolve any worries they may have. Pupils learn to regulate their behaviour when they become anxious or distressed. Bullying is rare. Pupils understand how to make positive choices. They know how to keep themselves and others safe, including when online. Pupils take seriously their responsibilities as members of the school and eco-councils or in running the tuck shop and school café. Pupils make a positive contribution to the life of the school and the community.

“Parents and carers are overwhelmingly positive. They appreciate the regular communication between school and home. Parents feel that they are part of a caring community.”

Leaders were also praised for designing a coherent and purposeful curriculum with clear individual learning plans for pupils.

"Pupils participate positively in lessons. They achieve well across a broad range of subjects and experience. Leaders have identified what they intend to do to ensure that the curriculum is highly ambitious and enables pupils to achieve exceptionally well. Leaders’ work to improve the curriculum for mathematics is already impacting positively on pupils’ learning," said Ms Douglas.

“Safeguarding is at the forefront of everybody’s mind. Leaders ensure that staff receive regular training to help keep their knowledge up to date. They know how to recognise the signs of potential abuse. Staff are confident to report all safeguarding concerns. Records are diligently maintained. Pre-employment checks are carried out rigorously. Staff understand their responsibility to speak up if something is not right. Leaders act promptly. They are tenacious in ensuring that vulnerable pupils and families can access the help they need. This includes other agencies and the school’s family support team.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

But the school was advised that to keep their ‘outstanding’ grade leaders must put in a systematic phonics programme to help with reading and spelling, and continue to work on curriculum plans.

Ms Douglas said: “This will put in place a highly ambitious curriculum that enables all pupils to achieve exceptionally well across a wide range of subjects.”