A community initiative in Luton is looking for more volunteers to help young people stay away from criminality and violence after success in London.

Street Fathers Luton is a joint project between Si Philbert, of Wingman Mentors, and Rose Forde.

Inspired by a London model, the initiative currently works in Marsh Farm, offering a visible presence on the ground to divert young people away from a life of crime and the consequences of carrying knives.

The initiative began when Rose, a retired community worker, met Bav Shah, Bedfordshire’s former High Sheriff, at a conference. After getting help from the London team, Rose started working with Si to set up a similar project back home.

Street Fathers and Mothers. Picture: Si Philbert

Volunteers, known as Street Fathers and Street Mothers, patrol the neighbourhood to engage directly with young people. In their stab-proof vests, these fully DBS-checked volunteers serve as advisers and supporters to those navigating difficult situations or at risk of becoming involved in crime or violence, providing guidance, listening to concerns, and offering alternatives to risky behaviour.

But they are not police officers, nor vigilantes, as Rose explained: “My vision is just for people in Luton, young people in particular… when they see a Street Father in their uniform, they know it's a safe place. They can speak in confidence because that person is a friend and a voice for those who don't have a voice, and not the police.”

The main goal is to build trust and give young people real opportunities for a better future.

Si said: “The street engagement is really around speaking with the young people that we see in the streets, finding out about certain things, and trying to provide different pathways for them.”

The initiative focuses on prevention rather than reaction, aiming to reduce tensions before they have the chance to escalate into violence.

Rose said: “We're not vigilantes… It's about defeating those tensions, preventing them from happening, not trying to stop them once they've happened.”

As part of their work, Street Fathers also help young people understand their rights during police encounters, such as stop and searches. Volunteers provide information cards explaining what a young person’s rights are, what the police can legally do, and how to respond safely to avoid escalation.

Si said: “It’s about empowering the youth. We want them to understand that just because someone is in a police uniform, it doesn’t mean they have no rights. If they act responsibly, they can protect themselves and avoid unnecessary trouble.”

It’s not just about patrolling the streets. The project also provides pathways to education, apprenticeships, sports, music, and other activities. Si said: “We are there to support them, to be the voice they don't have, the places they can't reach. We're there to give them confidence and opportunity and let them know there’s an alternative to the lifestyle that they're living now.”

To expand the programme, Street Fathers Luton needs more volunteers and businesses to step forward to offer their time and services.

Si explained: “Anyone who cares about the community and the young people… you don’t even need to walk around if what you want to do is just support Street Fathers in other ways—through social media, connections, or employment opportunities.”

The initiative is looking for businesses that can offer apprenticeships, mentoring, or work placements.

Si added: “One of the biggest problems we’ve got with young people is that they’ve got nothing to do, or no prospects. If we could have a group of employers willing to take on apprentices or trainees, it would completely change the lives of these kids.”

Anyone interested in making a difference in Luton can help.

Rose said: “We are not here to spy, arrest, or police anyone. We are there to provide guidance, support, and opportunity. And the more people who step forward, the more young people we can help.”

To volunteer or offer opportunities for young people, visit the Street Fathers website or the Wingman Mentors page.