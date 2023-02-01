Teachers and union members walked out on strike in Luton today

Luton teachers and union members made their voices clear as they formed a ‘super picket’ strike march today.

The strikers gathered outside Luton Town Hall before marching to Market Hill, where a demonstration took place. Speakers at the event included representatives for the Fire Brigades Union, National Education Union, Unite and the Enough is Enough Campaign.

Speaking before today’s strike, David Mingay, local Secretary for the National Education in Luton, said: "It is with a heavy heart that teachers across Luton will go on strike on Wednesday joining their colleagues across the country. Teachers pay has been held back for far too long and has been cut by 20 per cent in real terms since 2010. On top of this funding in schools is still below that of the level it was in 2010. Teachers are being asked to do more every year with fewer resources and are increasingly leaving the profession for other graduate jobs.

"On top of this we have a recruitment crisis with the Government missing its own targets for recruiting teachers in nearly every subject including primary education. Children's education is being disrupted every day as children are taught specialist subjects up to GCSE level by non-specialist teachers, particularly in STEM subjects. We are seeing class sizes increase every year and due to the chronic low pay of Teaching Assistants, there is not always adequate support for the most vulnerable.

“Teachers in Luton love their jobs and want the best for their children; however, they are saying enough is enough. The Government has to start taking education seriously. It needs to give teachers a fully funded pay rise that is at least in line with inflation and urgently increase funding to stop 13 years of decline. Our children and teachers deserve better than an education system that is being run down by the Government.

