Luton student launches web series to help others

A University of Bedfordshire student has launched a web series to help Luton families affected by bullying and other issues.

Megan Walsh, 24, from Luton, created the web series as part of a new medical show where she explains hypnotherapy to viewers by undergoing a session herself.

Hypnotherapist Howard Cooper with Megan Walsh on the set of her new series 'Scoop and Debunk'

She said: “Growing up, I was a timid young girl and being bullied as a child was a pretty unpleasant experience for me. But going through what I did and coming out the other side prompted me to seek entertainment in some magical places.”

Last year, Megan discovered a Media Masters course at the University of Bedfordshire, she moved from Ireland to Luton. As part of the course Megan created a web series, Scoop and Debunk, which aims to dispel myths and misunderstandings surrounding a range of health, wellbeing and lifestyle topics.

She said: “A couple of years ago, I was diagnosed with persistent Lyme disease.

“As a Lyme patient, I became obsessed with myths and misconceptions surrounding the disease and various other health, wellbeing and lifestyle topics, so I began to write a web series.

“I named it Scoop and Debunk and set out to tackle strong subjects such as autism, Lyme disease and hypnotherapy in the hope that my programmes will give the people of Luton and elsewhere some insight into the misrepresentation surrounding many important issues.

“Among my first guests was one of Britain’s leading hypnotherapists, Howard Cooper, who has 17 years’ experience of supporting clients who suffer from anxiety and phobias. Howard is an expert in “rapid-change” therapy.

“To begin debunking the myths and misunderstandings on hypnotherapy, I couldn’t think of anyone better to interview than Howard, who was a bit of a scoop for me!”

Howard said: “I love what I do. One of the things I like the most is messages from people thanking you for helping them to change and transform, and discovering that two or three years later they are still experiencing the changes.”

Howard explained that one of the misconceptions people have about hypnotherapists is that they can ‘control’ your mind. However, this is simply untrue, as hypnotherapists will be unable to help a person if they are not willing to change.

Howard explained that if, for example, a person is worried about something, it is usually just an image in their head that they are scared of; if they can confront this, and see it is not reality, they can take the positive steps they need to move on.

He likened it to being frightened of a movie, and then going into the projection room and realising it’s not real - it’s just an image.

Megan added: “Howard was a fascinating guest and to show willing, I also decided to undertake some hypnotherapy off camera as well as part of my investigation.

“After my private session, I returned to the studio to continue our discussion on camera. During our hypnotherapy session, Howard was kind to me and expressed concerns for my wellbeing.

“Our session illustrated to me that childhood bullying had lingering negative effects in my subconscious of which I was not fully aware.

“We chatted about the effects bullying in the playground had on me now as an adult. It became clear that my past experiences with child bullies had left me constantly fearing rejection and fearing feeling unloved.

“Overall, through the video web series and this article, my hope is to throw a spotlight on subjects like bullying and to showcase how hypnotherapy is a possible success route in overcoming such traumas.

“I feel by giving intense subjects like these an airing as part of my programme, I might be able to help Luton families affected by such issues to overcome any difficulties they may be facing.”

Scoop and Debunk is in post-production and the first episode will air on Monday, August 19, on YouTube under the name ‘Scoop and Debunk’.