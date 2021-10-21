Luton student publishes book after becoming youngest Bangladeshi to conquer Kilimanjaro

A Luton student is delighted to have published her first book, which tells of her adventures climbing the highest mountain in Africa.

Amatun Noor Mridula, 25, has penned ‘The Five Billion Stars: Kilimanjaro Talks’, as she describes what it was like to conquer of one nature’s greatest challenges and become the youngest Bangladeshi to take her beloved country’s flag to the top.

Amatun said: “My first book is about climbing the highest mountain of Africa, being the youngest from Bangladesh - a country with no mountains.

Amatun with her new book.

“I’m currently living in Luton, studying in the University of Bedfordshire and pursuing my degree in International Business.

“I hope the book will be an inspiration for youngsters who want to pursue their dreams and achieve it, however impossible it is facing the real struggle of life, and leaving it all behind for their passion to achieve.

“As I was born in Bangladesh, it was hardest for me being a female and choosing my own path.”

At the tender age of 20, Amatun began mountaineering, beginning her training in India at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports.

“Heading high to see life and reality”, since then Amatun has climbed different mountains all around the world, including Everest up to 22,000 feet, and Kilimanjaro in 2018.

Amatun added: “Read this book today and come on this journey with me, as I take you through the ups, the downs and what mountain life really is.”