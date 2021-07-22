Luton student's national success at Show Racism the Red Card school competition

A Luton student has plenty to write home about after national success at the annual Show Racism the Red Card school competition.

Oliver Doherty, aged 11 from St Joseph's Catholic Primary School in Luton won the Year 5-6 Creative Writing category for his anti-racism poem.

The initiative has been running for 22 years and has become the biggest equalities competition in the UK with over 23,600 entrants this year from more than 340 schools.

Oliver receives his prizes from James Hatch and Daniel Bobinski of Luton Town Community Trust

It is free to enter for all young people of school age and divided into artwork, creative writing and multimedia categories.

Following his success, Oliver received prizes from Kickers/Pentland, EA Sports, Hunter Boots and Usborne Publishing. They were presented to the Year 6 student by James Hatch and Daniel Bobinski from Luton Town Community Trust.

Oliver said: "I entered the competition as part of a home learning task set for us. We had to create a song, poem or poster and I chose poetry because I enjoy writing it. I felt that it was really important try my best as it is such an important issue.

"I'm so proud to have won the competition. It means so much to me, the prize is amazing and I'm really thankful for it."

A school spokesman added: “Our pupils have produced some fabulous work throughout the year on the themes of equality for all and combatting racism.

"Recent events, not least the racist abuse of England players last week have brought into sharp focus just how important this element of our international curriculum is. We are delighted and incredibly proud of Oliver’s success in the Show Racism the Red Card competition. He is an excellent ambassador for our diverse, harmonious school community.”

Show Racism the Red Card is the UK’s largest anti-racism education charity and is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Since its inception in 1996, they have eduated and engaged with over 825,000 people.

TIME TO STOP RACISM by Oliver Doherty

THROUGHOUT OUR HISTORY THERE HAS BEEN SHAME,

ACTION IS REQUIRED BY US ALL SO IT DOESN’T STAY THE SAME.

COME TOGETHER IN UNITY TO STAND FOR WHATS RIGHT,

KINDNESS, TOLERANCE AND LOVE WILL HELP US IN OUR FIGHT.

LINKED TO EACH OTHER AS HUMANS AND SOULS,

ELECTIONS CAN CHANGE THINGS, TURN UP AT THE POLLS.

RAISE YOUR VOICE TO SPEAK FOR US ALL,

AND TOGETHER WE WILL BREAK DOWN THAT WALL.

CRUEL INJUSTICE MUST HAPPEN NO MORE,

IN OUR HEARTS EQUALITY IS WHAT WE ARE CALLING FOR.

SO, PEACE AND LOVE, NO MORE ABUSE OR HATE,