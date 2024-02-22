Luton students take part in 'exciting' busking event at Denbigh High School
The event on February 7 featured acts from Denbigh High School, Chiltern Academy, Lark Rise Academy, Challney High School for Girls, and Lea Manor High School from Chiltern Learning Trust along with special guests Barnfield College and Luton Sixth Form College.
A Denbigh High School spokesman said: “The final showdown was a celebration of local talent and the close-knit community that defines us. These students are dedicated, talented, and yet so down to earth and humble.”
Adrian Rogers, chief executive officer at Chiltern Learning Trust, said: “Our schools have an important role to play in the communities they serve, and events like this contribute significantly to the vibrant cultural landscape of Bedfordshire. We had a brilliant time witnessing the extraordinary sounds and collaborative efforts among ambitious students from our schools within our educational family and across Luton.”