Luton students take part in 'exciting' busking event at Denbigh High School

Students in Luton took part in an exciting busking event hosted by Denbigh High School.

The event on February 7 featured acts from Denbigh High School, Chiltern Academy, Lark Rise Academy, Challney High School for Girls, and Lea Manor High School from Chiltern Learning Trust along with special guests Barnfield College and Luton Sixth Form College.

A Denbigh High School spokesman said: “The final showdown was a celebration of local talent and the close-knit community that defines us. These students are dedicated, talented, and yet so down to earth and humble.”

