Luton students try their hand at surgery in award-winning roleplay exercise

Students are being given the opportunity to get a hands-on experience at surgery as the award-winning Operating Theatre Live comes to Luton.

The Chalk Hills Academy, in Luton, is hosting the event designed to inspire students who are interested in a career in medicine and healthcare.

Photo from Operating Theatre Live. Photo by Operating Theatre Live

Operating Theatre Live is bringing its live human interactive show to Luton on Saturday, March 28, and places must be pre-booked.

Participants will take on the role of a trauma doctor and get a hands-on understanding of the human body through dissections.

Led by human anatomist Samuel Pirj, students will get the chance to dissect real specimens and gain a variety of important clinical skills including interpreting X-rays and linking symptoms to clinical diagnosis.

Dr Pirj said: “This is a breathtaking, unforgettable trip through the human body - each student will be stretched and challenged.

"Students work systematically through a complete dissection of the human body. It’s an incredible, immersive operating theatre experience.”

With a post-mortem style experience, students will look at disease and pathology, working on real specimens using real surgeons’ tools.

The event is aimed at students aged 14 to 19 and is designed as an academically rigorous educational experience matched to UK exam specifications.

Louise Lee, executive Principal of The Chalk Hills Academy, said: “We are very excited to host this fantastic, challenging event.

"Their mission is to raise engagement in STEM subjects and that is an excellent fit with our core aims. I’ve no doubt that all those who attend will get a great deal out of this opportunity.”

Tickets for the event are available at: www.operatingtheatrelive.co.uk.