Luton supermodel and poet inspires youngsters to achieve their dreams

A Luton model and poet is inspiring youngsters to achieve their dreams and stay true to their values.

Elizabeth Adunni Haruna, 36, is a Christian who has remained loyal to her beliefs in the fast paced world of fashion and media.

Elizabeth has worked with Top Model UK and International and has starred in music videos including Ed Sheeran’s 'South of the Border' and Mark Morrison's 'I Am What I Am (Silvastone Remix)'.

Elizabeth Adunni Haruna.

Encouraging others to never give up, the entrepreneur told the newsdesk: "I started modelling after a relationship ended and the guy said I was not compatible and that there was no spark.

"I was offended and said, 'well, I think I’m OK!' - when Top Model UK and International chose me I felt that there was confirmation that I was good even with no make up and natural hair."

Elizabeth started going to London for auditions, and her career took off, with notable highlights including strutting down the runways of Fashion Week Las Vegas and Lagos Fashion and Design Week. She was also winner of Best Model at the Ankara Festival Ben TV in 2013.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth can also be found presenting her radio programme, The Adunni Model Show.

Elizabeth Adunni Haruna.

Talking about her busy lifestyle and beliefs, she said: "I’ve deliberately put water in my cups on music videos and other sets so people can see I am a t-total model in entertainment, as a showbiz Christian who has never been drunk.

"I would advise other models to stay true to their values and not give into peer pressure.

"I would say surround yourself with good people, and follow your dreams. Make them come true yourself; you have the power to make them happen!"

Elizabeth has a love of poetry, too, and enjoys being able to unwind and release her thoughts through the power of word.

A fan of the Royals, she is also pleased that her special anniversary is near another landmark occasion.

Elizabeth added: "My poetry anniversary is this year, and next year marks the platinum jubilee of the Queen of England, Elizabeth II.

"I believe poetry should be free for everyone. And everyone should be encouraged to read and write even speak their favourite poems and or their best author.

"Poetry empowers people to speak about how they feel, enables to diffuse tensions and expands vocabulary."

You can read one of Elizabeth's poems, Atomic Love, below.

Atomic Love

Unstable. The atom that rocks, and misses her cradle. And that’s why, she breaks down... To become More stable. Vast amounts of bubbling emotion released. Will her lonely time, fuse with his? She always put more in than she ever could extract from their, Relationship. His charge, was always negative. But now her soul collides, with the possibility of a new equation. And now her mind, has been inspired, by this Formulation. And as a consequence of the experiment, of her love There’d be, a chain- reaction… chain-reaction, chain -reaction Into, his heart.