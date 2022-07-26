A swimmer who lives in Luton will be part of Saint Helena’s team as he competes at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Josh Yon, 25, trains six times a week in Hemel Hempstead will swim in the backstroke, freestyle and relay races.

Josh, who is a health care professional working for Connect Health, had the past two weeks off from working to focus on his training and get some much-needed recovery.

Josh in his Saint Helena kit.

Swimming has always been part of his life and family with his mother competing internationally as a synchronised swimmer and his grandmother coaching swimmers too.

Despite living in the UK, Josh will represent his father’s home nation of Saint Helena which is something he is very proud of.

Josh said: “It means so much just to represent such a small part of the earth. I like to spread the word and get the information out there and say that we are here and we're here to compete.”

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games is the swimmer’s second games after he took part in the Gold Coast Games in 2018.

He said: “It feels more like a home games because my mom's from the UK. It’s different but it'll be a lot nicer because I'm able to have family come and watch me.”

For young people wanting to follow him his footsteps and swim at elite level, Josh has some advice.

He said: “It takes a lot of commitment and dedication and being committed to what you're doing and working hard.”

Josh added: “You've got to put in the hours. It's not easy getting up at five in the morning or four in the morning to go and swim. But those are the sort of commitments that you have to make.”

With a background in health care, Josh also encourages children and adults to keep active by swimming, even if they don’t pursue the sport at a high level.