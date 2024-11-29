Luton takeaway opened in memory of late grandmother shortlisted for national award

A Jamaican takeaway in Luton has been shortlisted for a national title at this year’s UK Caribbean Food Awards.

Jerk Box, in Sundon Park, was opened three years ago by Akisha George and is centred around family.

Akisha’s mum and four children work at the takeaway which was created to pay homage to her late grandmother, Millicent ‘Millie’ Cyrus.

Millie came to the town from Jamaica and brought authentic Caribbean recipes with her, like jerk chicken, curry mutton and patties.

Akisha said: “What compelled me to really open this shop is to have something, as a family in which we can let everyone taste what my nan used to provide for us.

“I remember my granddad saying that I wouldn’t be able to cook like my nan. Believe me, through trial and error, I was able to recreate my nan’s dishes.”

“Everything we do is made with love.”

For the second annual awards, Jerk Box is up against May 10 from London and James Williams Diners in High Wycombe for the best takeaway title.

Akisha said: “It would be like an award for my nan, as well as the shop, the hard work that we all put in together collectively, it would be absolutely overwhelming. We'd be so grateful for everyone you know who's given us that opportunity to be able to win that award.”

The final will take place on Monday, December 9 at The Clapham Grand.

Dawn Burton, co-founder and director of UK Caribbean Food Awards, said: “The awards are all about bringing together the black-owned businesses that bring the Caribbean to life across the UK, giving them a national stage to be celebrated. Good luck to all nominees – we can’t wait to celebrate the best of the best in Caribbean cuisine with you!”

Clem Richards, client partner at Deliveroo said: “We’re so proud to be supporting the UK Caribbean Food Awards, celebrating the black-owned Caribbean restaurants that are the beating heart of so many communities.

“We’ve seen a 31 per cent year-on-year increase in demand for Caribbean cuisine on the app and it is a category we are excited to further grow in London and beyond, bringing an even more diverse selection of incredible Caribbean cuisine to our customers. Wishing all of the incredible finalists the best of luck!”