Luton taxi crackdown reveals 45 offences in one day

A joint operation targeting taxis in Luton resulted in 45 offences being uncovered.

The operation, on Gipsy Lane in Luton on Monday, saw 32 taxis stopped and checked.

Bedfordshire Police, working with DVSA Enforcement, Luton Council Licensing TfL Taxi and Licensing and HM Revenue and Customs, have reported that eight taxi drivers were suspended, five tyre offences uncovered, and 19 reported for not displaying their badges and other offences.

Taxi checks at Gypsy Lane in Luton - Photo BCH Road Policing Unit

The BCH Road Policing Unit tweeted: “Total of 45 offences found and dealt with”.

A spokesman for Luton Council said “In conjunction with the police, the council has carried out an enforcement exercise on Hackney Carriage and Private Hire vehicles in the Luton area. This took place in an area that has a high volume of vehicles licensed with other authorities due to its vicinity to London Luton Airport and we will be passing on full details to the relevant licensing bodies.

“Such actions are vital to ensure 100 per cent compliance with the terms of their trading licence and most importantly to ensure there is the utmost regard for passenger safety. This is an important trade within the town and beyond and all members of the public have the right to expect the very highest standards of professionalism and duty of care.