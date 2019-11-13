Luton teacher plans to shave his head to raise funds for Children in Need

A teacher from Stopsley High School will be shaving his head on Friday, November 15, to raise money for Children in Need.

Robert Moon, Head of Geography at the high school, will be shaving his head in assembly with an audience of pupils on Friday morning, and hopes to raise £400 for the charity that aims to change the lives of children and young people across the UK.

All week pupils will be taking part in fundraising activities to raise money for Children in Need, including a cake sale, silly socks day, art activity, bring a penny to make a giant Pudsey and there will be karaoke on Friday.

Mr Moon said: "The pupils are taking part in activities all week to raise money for Children in Need.

"Our core values – ambition, endeavour and success – underpin our vision and all that we do at Stopsley.

"We believe that ambition and endeavour help provide our students with the mind-set needed to succeed both academically and personally.

"Students are encouraged to believe in themselves, and that with hard work and resilience, they can achieve their dreams."

To make a donation visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/robert-moon1.