Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A teacher from Luton has published his second children’s book – which he hopes will ‘empower’ his readers.

Jonathan Gadenne released his first book, The Misadventures of Conkity-Cackity, in 2020. His second book, Anna's Neck of the Woods – A Conkity-Cackity Continuation, is themed around inclusion and acceptance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonathan explained the themes link closely to his family. He said: “My grandfather was an incredible storyteller. As a child, he and I would delight in making homemade horror films from scripts he had created. Inspired by Hammer films and often making use of last year's Halloween mask or a bottle of ketchup!

Jonathan Gadenne and his children with his two books

"I was, however, always saddened when he told me the stories of how he was initially treated by some when he first arrived in England from Ireland in the late 1940s, for example, not being able to enter certain places and venues due to his accent. We live in such a multicultural society and should always promote an ethos of being kind and accepting of others, just as we teach the children at school.”

He added: “I always enjoyed reading, writing and drawing as a child and it has been a dream of mine to write children's story books. These books began as short rhymes for my own children.

"They seemed to enjoy the tongue-twisting features and laughed as I told them about different characters and environments. If at any point, they didn't show interest, those elements didn't make the cut! My own children were my harshest critics, but will always be my biggest drive.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jonathan leads support for SEMH (social, emotional and mental health) at Lady Zia Wernher Special School in Stopsley. He works closely with children on the autistic spectrum, and children who are predominantly non-verbal.

He said: “Children will often communicate through complex behaviours, rather than what society may label as neurologically typical means. Each of the children we support are special and unique, and our hope is for them to grow and find their place in an inclusive and accepting society. It was important for me that this message and goal translated through my books.

"The main characters in both stories feel different to others at times and have to overcome extraordinarily challenging circumstances. They both have pure intentions but find themselves falling victim to misguidance from others. 'Anna's Neck of the Woods' tells us early on that ‘eventual outcomes aren't easy to see, as life starts you where you're not destined to be’."

He added: “I want families to enjoy these stories with their children and feel empowered, whilst having fun with the rhyming language and fun illustrations.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jonathan’s advice for budding writers is to ‘go for it!’. He said: “Write about something that drives you. About something that you are passionate about. Something you want to share. Put your spin on it, like only you can!”