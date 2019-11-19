Luton teacher's head shave raises hundreds for Children in Need

A teacher from a Luton high school raised £500 for Children in Need when he shaved off his hair on Friday, November 15.

Robert Moon, from Stopsley High School shaved his head in Friday's assembly to raise money for the charity that aims to change the lives of children and young people across the UK.

Throughout the week the school held fundraising activities to raise money for Children in Need, including a cake sale, silly socks day and karaoke.

Mr Moon's hoped to raise £400, he said: "I’ve always supported the charity and have been raising money for it every year. The cause is very close to my heart being a teacher.

"I’ve seen first hand what the charity does locally to help disadvantaged children."