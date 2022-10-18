Six school staff will cycle 980 miles

The team aims to cover more than 980 miles in 80 hours over 3.5 days in a cycle relay adventure, visiting the three mainland UK capital cities to raise funds for Young Lives vs Cancer charity.

The Mayor of Luton, Cllr Sameera Saleem, will officially start the bike ride as the team embark on their challenge at 10am from St Matthew’s Primary School, Wenlock Street, Luton. Their route will see them cycling down to London before heading west to Cardiff, then north to Edinburgh and back down south again to eventually finish back where they started at the school. During the challenge the cyclists with ride in pairs and will complete approximately 330 miles each.

The team is hoping to raise around £15,000, and has already reached almost £3,000 before setting off!

Daniel Chaplen, Sports Development Manager, St Matthew’s Primary School and one of the event organisers said: “We wanted to find a challenge that had the wow factor, and to really show our pupils and community that they too can achieve their own goals if they are willing to put the work in.

“It was important to us that the children were fully involved in this event, from fundraising through to the music we will listen to on the route. Our pupils and community will be following us virtually and will be there at the finish line on Sunday 23 October when we return to school.”

The community will be taking on their own challenges over the event week with fun runs, bike to schools days and community walks all planned to support their fundraising efforts for Young Lives v Cancer, a charity who have supported members of their own school community.