A Luton teenager found guilty of manslaughter has been handed youth rehabilitation order.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found guilty of manslaughter last month after stabbing Ghulam Raja, 63.

Mr Raja, from Bolton, died from his injuries in hospital.

The youth has received a 12 month order

The incident occurred on 15 November 2021, when the boy, who was 16 at the time, stabbed Mr Raja four times in the head and leg following an argument at an address in Dorrington Close, Luton.

Mr Raja was taken to hospital for treatment but died five days later.

A video of the injured victim was posted to the boy’s Snapchat account and a minute after uploading it, he called police.

During the trial, the boy admitted stabbing the man but said he was defending himself and another person.

Following a two-week trial at Luton Crown Court in November, the boy was found guilty of manslaughter and yesterday (Monday) was sentenced to a 12-month Youth Rehabilitation Order with intensive supervision and surveillance. The judge took into account the amount of time he had already spent on remand while awaiting trial when passing sentence.

Detective Inspector Richard Stott said: “This is a tragic case which sadly resulted in the death of a man and once again is a stark reminder of the danger of knives.

