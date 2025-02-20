Luton teen joins elite cast of dancers for Aylesbury ballet show
Aliza Salim, 15, will join a cast of dancers for the English Youth Ballet’s (EYB) production of Cinderella in Hollywood.
She is in rehearsals and is experiencing the life of a professional dancer for the first time.
Aliza, who trains at the Dance Studio, started ballet while in year 8. She explained: “At first I wasn’t so sure about starting as I felt like a bit of a late starter, but I’d decided to pursue it anyway, because it was something I had always wanted to do since I was young.”
Despite only training for a short time, this hasn’t held Aliza back.
She added: “From rehearsing and performing with EYB I hope to deepen my understanding of technique and gain performing experience that will ultimately help me develop as a dancer.”
The young dancers will take the stage at the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre on March 14and 15.
