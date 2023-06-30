A teenager from Luton has made it onto the first team of a Premiership Rugby club after signing her senior contract this week.

Joia Bennett, 18, is one of three women to have joined Saracens Women’s team after excelling during their time at Oaklands College on their centre of excellence programme. She will join Amelia MacDougall and Daisy Fitzgerald who also signed to the cub.

The teen started playing rugby with her brother in Luton, but when she reached 11, she could no longer play alongside the boys. At age 14, she took up the sport again, this time with Old Albanian RFC in St Albans.

Pictured: Joia Bennett

Joia said: “I am so grateful. I couldn’t believe it.”

She is due to start a Biochemical Science degree at Middlesex University alongside her contract with the team.

Saracen Women’s director of rugby, Alex Austerberry, was delighted to welcome her onto the team. She said: “Joia, is a very athletic back row/second row, who has an unbelievable work-rate.

“Consistently in the game, and a real turnover threat at the breakdown, Joia will have some fantastic ‘breakdown merchants’ to learn from to help push her to new heights.”

