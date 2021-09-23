Luton teen singer Olivia's on the road to Nashville

A Luton teenager who was bullied at school is set to turn the tables on her tormentors with the release on Tuesday (September 28) of her debut single, Modern Girl.

Olivia Lynn will have the last laugh with the success that's surely coming her way.

She's a natural performer and her signature style has already been wowing audiences.

Teenage singer Olivia Lynn

The pretty blonde has been singing since she was a tiny tot.

Her main ambition is to make it in the country music world and she's about to achieve it.

"I've been waiting for this day all my life," she confesses, trying to contain her elation. "I've always been a country girl at heart but as I grew up I discovered pop. So to say I'm excited at being able to merge the two and create amazing country pop music is an understatement."

She grew up with a love of Dolly Parton. "My nana and I used to sing along to her songs," she recalls. "And my mum has always encouraged me. She and I are the ones who love musicals and movies.

"My dad is a huge Hatters fan and my brothers Lewis,18, and Fletcher, eight, play for Stevenage."

Her 10-year-old sister Eliza Rose is also football mad and plays for Celtic.

Olivia, 16, has been entering competitions ever since she can remember: "I did Luton's Got Talent and came second, which led to a performance at Luton Mela.

"I also took part in The Voice Kids UK and won a Luton Mall modelling competition."

In addition, the former former Stopsley High pupil has sung at many open mic nights and is always happy to perform at gala events. She says: "I love that Luton is such a supportive community, raising awareness of important issues and funding for much-needed local charities."

Her big break came when her mum saw an ad on Facebook for an audition for a girl band.

Olivia - who has 100,000 TikTok followers - didn't get the gig but obviously made a good impression. "A couple of months later they contacted my mum and asked if I'd be interested in a solo career," she says. "I jumped at the chance."

Although she didn't write the lyrics to Modern Girl, she loves singing about current subjects that matter to her. And she's had more input on a couple of other tracks she's recorded.