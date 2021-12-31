Luton teenager is flying high in the country music world as she tops iTunes charts again

A Luton teenager with her sights set on becoming a top country music star has already got off to a flying start.

Olivia Lynn has matched the success of her debut single, Modern Girl, earlier this year, with another track, Anchor In The Storm, released on December 18.

Like her debut track, Anchor In The Storm has also topped the iTunes Country Charts.

Olivia Lynn

Modern Girl's original success made Olivia 'the youngest, the fastest and the first unknown' to reach No.1 in the iTunes Country Charts. The track also went in at No.34 in the UK Top 40.

She has been singing since she was a tiny tot and her main ambition is to make it in the country music world.

"I've been waiting for this day all my life," she confesses. "I've always been a country girl at heart but as I grew up I discovered pop. So to say I'm excited at being able to merge the two and create amazing country pop music is an understatement."

She grew up with a love of Dolly Parton. "My nana and I used to sing along to her songs," she recalls. "And my mum has always encouraged me. She and I are the ones who love musicals and movies."

Olivia, 16, has been entering competitions ever since she can remember: "I did Luton's Got Talent and came second, which led to a performance at Luton Mela.

"I also took part in The Voice Kids UK and won a Luton Mall modelling competition."

In addition, the former former Stopsley High pupil has sung at many open mic nights and is always happy to perform at gala events. She says: "I love that Luton is such a supportive community, raising awareness of important issues and funding for much-needed local charities."

Her big break came when her mum saw an ad on Facebook for an audition for a girl band.