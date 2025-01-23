Luton to get £6.3m from government to tackle homelessness

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Luton councillor has welcomed new funding from the government to prevent homelessness in the town.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council will get £6,300,00 from the Homelessness Prevention Grant, administered by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG).

This news comes as charity Shelter estimates that homelessness in the East of England increased by 20 per cent in 2024. And Luton has consistently had some of the highest figures in the region, with 1 in 57 in the town estimated to be homeless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The extra resource will focus on staffing, prevention and relief, in addition to supporting temporary accommodation avaliable.

Rough sleepers lay in a makeshift beds outside a closed shop on Oxford Street. Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Councillor Rob Roche said: “We welcome the £6m of new funding allocated to Luton Council next year to tackle and prevent homelessness. While we appreciate the Government’s investment, this is only the start in addressing the huge challenge that Luton faces in tackling this issue.

“The UK has a very serious housing crisis, and due varying factors, Luton is experiencing the full brunt of this with demand for council assistance at unprecedently high levels. The number of families approaching the council for support has risen from an average of 200 per month to 600 per month over the last two years, resulting in an overspend as our teams do their best to help residents in need.”

He explained that the funding will better equip the council “to step in early to stop households becoming homeless in the first place”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “This will include mediation with landlords or families to prevent evictions, help find new homes, and deposits to access private renting. This funding also supports greater work with our partners in working with those with more extreme street homelessness and rough sleeping issues.”

Both Luton MPs were present at MHCLG questions in Parliament this week (Tuesday). Luton North MP Sarah Owen spoke on the use of temporary accommodation and long council house waiting lists, while Rachel Hopkins, the MP for Luton South and South Bedfordshire, highlighted the cost of cladding remediation work.

Sarah Owen, MP for Luton North, said: “For the thousands of people in our town in temporary accommodation, and those sleeping on the streets, the housing crisis created and neglected by the previous government is plain to see. They have to live it every day.

“People in Luton North need secure, safe and affordable homes. The government’s plan to build new homes is an important step to tackling the housing crisis long term. In addition, this funding to the council will help those facing homelessness right now, and is very welcome.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Hopkins, MP for Luton South and South Bedfordshire, said: “The £6.3m funding awarded to Luton Council will go directly to supporting those who are most vulnerable this winter, ultimately saving lives by ensuring they have a warm, safe place to sleep, a hot meal and access to medical care.”

A spokesperson for Luton Borough Council added: “We are currently restricted in our ability to deliver more social housing due to our tightly bound borough and limited development space.”