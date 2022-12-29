Luton to host ground-breaking arts project featuring the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

The Royal Philharmonic (string quartet) at a recent performance in Northampton, are coming to Luton

Luton is to be the centre of a ground-breaking arts project featuring the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in a free event to be held at St Mary's Church on January 7.

Supported by the Hinduja Foundation, Arts Council England and Luton Rising, Harmony of the Worlds is more than a concert - it is a deep listening experience combining live orchestra, chorus and ancient instruments from around the world combined with state of the art electronics.

The experience will feature "Essence" by sound artist and composer Satya Hinduja along with Beethoven's Symphony No 6.

A spokesman said: “Harmony of the Worlds is a new creative paradigm developed by Alchemic Sonic Environment in collaboration with conductor and composer David Murphy. It is a re-establishing of the polar opposites: the left and right hemisphere of the brain.”

The event is will be held from 7.45pm-9.30pm.