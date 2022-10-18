Members of the Luton Town Academy

Thameslink has now provided 300 season-long passes to the club’s 16- to 18-year-old apprentices since the partnership began, allowing free travel to their places of study and training. Many could not have afforded to attend without the train company’s support.

Dale Brunton, the LTFC Academy’s Operation Manager, said: “Thameslink has been an excellent partner for Luton Town Football Club over the past 15 seasons, especially for the young men in our Academy, allowing them to develop both on and off the field.

“Our Academy players are from a wide range of backgrounds and many travel considerable distances to train, play and learn with us. If it wasn’t for Thameslink’s generosity, some would struggle to attend their sessions on a daily basis. The partnership also allows our apprentices to give back to the local community via social action days.”

Tom Moran, Managing Director for Thameslink and Great Northern, said: “We work a lot with young people, providing confidence-building and upskilling opportunities that can make a huge difference to their lives.

“This long-standing partnership with the Hatters allows young sports people to develop their talents and pursue dreams they would otherwise not be able to follow.”

Centre-back Josh Odell-Bature, 17, is in his second year at Luton. He said: “Coming from West London, I just couldn’t afford to be at the Academy without my Thameslink pass. Finding another way to get to my training and education would be very difficult.”

Tyrell Giwa, now also 17, was among the seven 16-year-olds who started their two-year apprenticeship this summer, joining as a midfielder but now settling into a new right-back role. Tyrell, who travels to the Academy from Hertfordshire, said: “I had two months without a pass early in the season and it’s made a huge difference. I can travel a lot more without getting my mum involved, and that takes a lot of pressure off her.”