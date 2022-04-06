Volunteers out cleaning up Luton town centre

Luton Business Improvement District (BID) ran the event with ABCD-in-Luton (Asset Based Community Development) to coincide with The Great British Spring Clean and the ongoing #KeepLutonTidy campaign.

Over 30 giant refuse sacks were filled in one hour by community leaders, business owners and town centre workers from St Mary’s Church, Active Luton, Luton Council, Bedfordshire Police, Luton Culture Trust, Nationwide, and many other town centre organisations.

The volunteers worked in small groups to focus on areas including George Street, Bute Street, The Hat District, Guilford Street, and pavements around The Mall and Luton Library.

Julia Horsman, Luton BID Manager, said: “We’re so grateful to all our wonderful volunteers eager to help make their town centre tidier, safer and more attractive for shoppers, visitors and workers.

“Cleanliness and street cleaning has always been a top priority for our town centre BID businesses, so we’re thrilled to have been able to organise this tidy morning alongside ABCD-in-Luton.

“We were delighted to be able to tie it all into The Great British Spring Clean too, but it’s really about bringing people together and creating a sense of pride so that everyone feels inspired to keep the area litter-free and sparkling all year round.

“We have another clean-up planned at the end of the month and are on a mission to double the numbers we had this week.”

The Luton BID-funded professional Max Vac cleaner, which is operated by Luton Council to blitz hard-to-reach litter, was also in operation.

A representative from ABCD-in-Luton added: “It was great to see so many people from different businesses join us to help reduce the weeds and waste in the town centre as part of #KeepLutonTidy campaign. It is an ongoing commitment to make a difference across Luton, and we’re delighted to have had so much support.”

A number of other tidy initiatives are being planned by Luton BID and ABDC-in-Luton as part of The Great British Spring Clean and #KeepLutonTidy.

The Luton BID next tidy session is on Tuesday, April 26 at 12 noon. Full safety and protective equipment will provided.