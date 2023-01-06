Luton town centre site tipped for 177 homes sold to developer ‘for seven-figure sum’

A plot of land a stone’s throw from Luton train station has been sold to a developer for a seven-figure sum.

Plans to build 177 apartments at 2-12 Guildford Street were formally approved by Luton Borough Council development control committee on in December.

And the sale of the plot to developer Merchant Taylor has been completed in a multi-million pound deal brokered by Luton-based agents Ashton Carter International.

An artist's impression of the development

Qadir Hussain, director at Ashton Carter Intl, told media he was ‘very pleased’ to have helped organise the property’s sale.

He said: ‘These plans have been in the running for a long time and obtained approval after months of careful consideration.

‘We’re very happy to facilitated the sale of this site, which will contribute to the regeneration of Luton town centre.’

Millions of pounds was spent decontaminating the former BP petrol station, where 51,000 litres of petrol had leaked out, to enable the 177 apartments to be built there.

Applicant Merchant Taylor submitted revised full plans for the properties as part of a mixed-use redevelopment covering just over half an acre of brownfield land.

The scheme includes two commercial units on the ground floor, amenity space and bicycle storage, according to a report to the borough council’s development management committee. It features 70 one-bedroom flats, 94 two-bed apartments and 13 three-bedroom properties, with a central courtyard, said the report.

There are three blocks, one increasing from five to eight-stories in height, another from ten to 12 stories, while the other is a four-storey building.