The success of the Safer Streets Summer programme in Luton was celebrated during a visit by Home Office officials.

They were in Luton for an update on the campaign’s positive impact in tackling anti social behaviour (ASB) and improving safety both in the town and across the county.

In July and August, the team highlighted there had been over 300 ASB incidents dealt with, over 300 fines issued and over 330 positive engagements with the public and local businesses. On one day of action, the team made five arrests for robbery, possession of drugs and weapons in the town centre.

The visit, held at Luton Police Station, brought together local leaders, police, and council representatives to discuss Luton’s town centre safety strategy and partnership plans. Officials also received a briefing on increased walkabout patrols and visible town centre policing.

Luton Town Centre task force pictured during an official visit by representatives of the Home Office

The Safer Streets Summer initiative is a national Home Office programme designed to make town centres safer and more welcoming places for residents, visitors, and businesses. It provides additional patrols, funds local projects, and supports practical measures to address ASB. In Luton, this has meant more targeted police patrols, engagement days with local residents and businesses, and joint problem-solving alongside the council and community representatives.

Police and Crime Commissioner for Bedfordshire, John Tizard, said: “My team welcomed the chance to update officials from the Home Office on the work happening in Luton.

“The Home Office’s visit was a strong show of support for the work happening in Luton. Safer Streets Summer is about listening to communities, tackling anti-social behaviour head-on, and building confidence that our town centre is a safe and vibrant place. By working closely with Bedfordshire Police, Luton Council and the Home Office, we are taking action that makes a visible difference.”

Inspector Vick Sanghera from Bedfordshire Police’s Luton Town Centre policing team added: “The Safer Streets Summer programme in Luton has meant more patrols on the streets, greater visibility in the community, and stronger partnerships with residents and businesses, but this is work we are committed to delivering all year round.

“It’s encouraging to welcome the Home Office to see our collaboration work first-hand. We remain committed to working with the PCC and local partners such as Luton Council, businesses and voluntary sector organisations to sustain this momentum and keep improving safety in the town centre.

“Our communities are our key partners in helping us to keep Luton safe and we would always encourage people to report any concerns via our website, follow us on Facebook and join www.bedsconnected.co.uk to keep in touch with us and learn more about what we are doing.”

Councillor Hazel Simmons, Leader of Luton Council said: “We are proud to showcase to the visiting Home Office officials the strong partnership we have built with the PCC, Bedfordshire Police and local businesses.

“The success of the Safer Streets Summer programme in Luton shows what we can achieve by working together and underlines our ongoing commitment to a safe, welcoming and thriving town centre. We remain committed to making Luton town centre a safe space all year round.”