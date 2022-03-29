Luton Town charity fundraiser takes to the road again after Covid bout

A Luton Town fan and keen cyclist was not going to let a bout of Covid put him off his fundraising stride.

Mark Crowther set himself the challenge to raise £10,000 for charities by cycling to all the Luton Town away games in 2021/22.

But although Covid stopped him in his tracks for the Hull game on March 19, the self-confessed 'Mad Hatter' completed the trip after getting the Covid all clear, travelling to and from the Hull ground on March 26 despite having no match to see.

He is just £1,000 away from his target now, with at least four away games to go and around £3,000 miles under his belt. The money raised will go to CALMS, a national charity working on suicide prevention and raising awareness of mental health issues, Prostate Cancer UK and Keech Hospice Care.

Mark, aged 55, has struggled with his own mental health and he is also supporting Prostate Cancer UK due to Luton Town assistant manager Mick Harford's fight against the disease.

"I'm supporting Keech because it does such a lot in the community," he added.

The data analyst decided to take up the challenge during lockdowns and got into serious training six months before the first game. He cycles to the game and then gets a lift back with the Bobbers Travel Club supporters coach.

Mark is hoping to raise £10,000 for charity

"Getting near to the end of the season and then getting Covid it was horrible," he said. "I was really upset because I really wanted to do the Hull game. But everyone is struggling and people have had it a lot worse than me.

"My energy levels were really low but I did get Hull done last weekend.

"It's been more than I ever could have imagined," he said of his campaign. "And the club were unbelievable sending good wishes. The club has been brilliant."

Mark is all set for the Peterborough game next week and is now quietly confident he will reach his target.

Mark out on the road

"It's all about raising awareness and I want the charities to benefit," he said.